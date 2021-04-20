Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,445,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 419,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

