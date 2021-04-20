Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,419. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.85 million, a P/E ratio of 145.13 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

