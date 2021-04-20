Zacks: Analysts Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Transocean stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,113,537. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

