Zacks: Analysts Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.13 Million

Analysts expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to announce $337.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.44 million. Vivint Smart Home posted sales of $303.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,446. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

