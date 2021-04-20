Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRE opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

