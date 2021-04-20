Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce sales of $15.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $16.60 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $10.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $75.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $80.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $110.85 million, with estimates ranging from $106.20 million to $115.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 627,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 151,218 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.