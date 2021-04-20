Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $25.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $101.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $104.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRC traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.15. 166,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,196. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.