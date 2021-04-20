Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Post $0.74 EPS

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.48. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 335,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,750,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

