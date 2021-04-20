Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Post $0.74 EPS

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.48. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 335,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,750,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.