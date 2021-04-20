Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Kinder Morgan reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 360,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,720,045. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 332.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

