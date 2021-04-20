Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.26 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report $9.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.10 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year sales of $36.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.26 billion to $37.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $40.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

