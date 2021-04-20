Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

WLK stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. 479,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

