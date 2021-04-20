Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to report $58.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.02 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $223.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.58 million to $226.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $294.77 million, with estimates ranging from $283.47 million to $304.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Several analysts have commented on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.

ALYA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

