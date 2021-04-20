Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter.

BBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $40.29 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after buying an additional 337,598 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.