Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.54 billion to $14.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.99 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.24.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

