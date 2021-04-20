Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

