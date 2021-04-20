Zacks Investment Research Lowers Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.20.

SLP stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.57, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $1,834,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,575,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Simulations Plus by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.