Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to “Hold”

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARQT. Cowen upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,417. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.11.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $64,878.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $884,405.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

