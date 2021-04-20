Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) to Hold

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.45 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,092,000 after buying an additional 140,218 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,865,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

