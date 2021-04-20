Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ichor by 98.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,061,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,472,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

