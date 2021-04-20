Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Liquidia stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 328,250 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $971,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 115.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

