Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.88 ($117.51).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock traded down €0.88 ($1.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €90.68 ($106.68). The stock had a trading volume of 395,431 shares. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.62.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.