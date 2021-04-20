ZBG Token (ZT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.73 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $9.73 million and $829,447.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 91% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00091468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00645616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.