Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.56 or 0.00437589 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00167673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00210863 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004854 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

