Zilla Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,771.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Zilla has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $420,703.70 and approximately $15,771.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.00643355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.