Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 53,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,730. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In related news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

