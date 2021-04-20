Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $70.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price lifted by Truist from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 125,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.