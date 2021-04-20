Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15,455.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 196,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.