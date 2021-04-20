Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

