Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

