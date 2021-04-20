Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zogenix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zogenix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zogenix by 110.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 81.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.