-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

8X8 stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,810 shares of company stock valued at $656,117. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

