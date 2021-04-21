$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RADA Electronic Industries.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%.

RADA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 155,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,409. The company has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a P/E ratio of 205.33 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.