$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $228.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.01 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of CDE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,083. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4,421.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 536,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 525,045 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

