-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Verso reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,372. The company has a market cap of $499.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Verso’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

