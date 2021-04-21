$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. CAE reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 162.51, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $79,964,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,377,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

