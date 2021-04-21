$0.19 EPS Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $877.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,128,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

