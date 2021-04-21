$0.24 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $6,486,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA opened at $62.38 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

