-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.34). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 369,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,839. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $562.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.