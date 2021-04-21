$0.45 EPS Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.42. Umpqua posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 446.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

UMPQ stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 152,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,189. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

