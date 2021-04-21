-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,872,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTGX traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,704. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

