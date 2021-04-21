$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Baxter International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

