$0.73 EPS Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of FIBK opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.