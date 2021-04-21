$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.71. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

T stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. 1,355,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

