$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.70. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $58.99 and a 52-week high of $88.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

