$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of FOCS opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

