$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in GameStop by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in GameStop by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $164,000.

GME traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $158.51. 3,777,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,670,824. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

