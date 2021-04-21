-$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($1.55). Aptevo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($6.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.88) to ($4.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,818,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 7.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.