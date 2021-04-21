$1.69 EPS Expected for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 37.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in UGI by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in UGI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 535,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. UGI has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

