$1.71 EPS Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 677.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

