1-800-FLOWERS.COM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 917 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 966% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,634,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after acquiring an additional 566,670 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 565,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 543,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 190,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

